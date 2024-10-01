Syrian news anchor killed in alleged Israeli strike in Damascus

The Syrian outlet reported that it “mourns anchor Safaa Ahmad who was martyred in the Israeli aggression on the capital Damascus.” An additional nine civilians were reported injured in the strike.

The Syrian outlet reported that it “mourns anchor Safaa Ahmad who was martyred in the Israeli aggression on the capital Damascus.” An additional nine civilians were reported injured in the strike.

The Syrian outlet reported that it “mourns anchor Safaa Ahmad who was martyred in the Israeli aggression on the capital Damascus.” An additional nine civilians were reported injured in the strike.