Syrian news anchor killed in alleged Israeli strike in Damascus

Syrian state television announced Tuesday that Israel allegedly carried out an air strike in Damascus resulting in the deaths of three civilians, including state television presenter Safaa Ahmed.
The Syrian outlet reported that it “mourns anchor Safaa Ahmad who was martyred in the Israeli aggression on the capital Damascus.” An additional nine civilians were reported injured in the strike.
SANA, the official Syrian news agency, reported that Syria’s air defense systems intercepted three "hostile targets" over Damascus, while explosions were heard in the city. According to the Voice of the Capital news outlet, which is associated with the Syrian opposition, the attack lasted about half an hour. The main target was reportedly "a person inside of a vehicle."
A Syrian military source told state television: "At approximately 2:05 a.m., the Israeli enemy launched an aerial strike with military aircraft and drones from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, targeting several points in the city of Damascus. Our air defense intercepted most of them. Three civilians were killed and nine were injured. Significant damage was caused."
The strike comes against the backdrop of increased tensions on the northern border and Israel's decision to carry out a limited operation within Lebanon to remove Hezbollah's threat from the border.