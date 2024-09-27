Syria says five soldiers dead in strike attributed to Israel

Syria's state media reported on Friday that five soldiers were killed in a strike at the outskirts of Damascus which the country blamed on Israel. According to the report, around 1:35 a.m., the IDF attacked a military outpost on the Syria-Lebanon border coming from the direction of the Golan Heights.
Meanwhile, Lebanon reported on Friday that at least three people were killed in a drone strike in the southern part of the country. The report detailed that the drone targeted a vehicle on the Wadi al-Uyun road located between the villages of Sarbin and Bayt Lif.
Reports of a series of IDF strikes in Lebanon also came Thursday overnight. Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al-Mayadeen reported that several individuals were killed in an attack in the village of Jouaiyya in southern Lebanon. Additionally, Saudi television channel Al-Hadath reported that at least ten people were killed in a strike in Chebaa in southern Lebanon.
Last week, Arab media outlets reported that the IDF had struck a vehicle on a road near the Damascus International Airport. According to one report, several members of the Kata'ib Hezbollah pro-Iranian militia were eliminated as a result.