Israel ships defensive gear to emergency and civilian groups in Ukraine

Israel has delivered 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests for emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine, Israel's Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz said last month he would authorize the delivery of helmets and vests, following a request for the supplies by his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov.
This move signals a shift in Israel's position on after it refused to provide such equipment in the past.
A mediator in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, Israel has condemned the Russian invasion but has limited itself to humanitarian relief.
Aside from the delivery of helmets and vests, Israel has established a field hospital, welcomed immigrants and refugees into its borders, and provided other forms of humanitarian aid such delivering food and medicine.
But officials have been wary of straining relations with Moscow, a powerbroker in neighboring Syria where Israel coordinates strikes against Iranian deployments.
Consequently, while Israeli officials emphasize their readiness to help the Ukrainian civilians suffering from the atrocities in their homeland, they steered clear of direct criticism towards the Kremlin.
Ukrainian ministers have previously voiced frustration with Israel's for refusing to provide what they described as defensive aid.
Israel took part in a recent international defense conference on the war in Ukraine at the U.S. airbase in Germany with the participation of over 40 countries.
The attendees, including all the NATO member states, discussed how to arm Ukraine in its fight against invading Russian forces.