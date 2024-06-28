Tensions in the north rise as Israel kills terrorists and Hezbollah fires barrages

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah escalated on Friday with Hezbollah firing dozens of rockets and drones at Israel over a span of two hours. Hezbollah's attack was in response to Israel killing seven Hezbollah operatives after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for multiple shooting incidents that occurred on Friday.

Following the assassination of four Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon, the terror organization shot at IDF bases as well as fired rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israeli cities and towns earlier on Friday. Northern Israeli residents rushed to safe zones as the IDF feared of falling intercepted rocket fragments.

The IDF conducted several airstrikes in southern Lebanon in response, killing three additional Hezbollah operatives in Kfarkela in southern Lebanon according to the Saudi Al-Hadath network. The IDF also attacked other areas from which the IDF detected launches over the past day, including the Naqoura area.

Hezbollah retaliated by sending drones at northern Israel which were intercepted by Israel's air defense systems. Meanwhile, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad fired several rockets at cities and kibbutzim adjacent to the Gaza border.

The Lebanese Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network reported that a swarm of drones was fired from Lebanon to Israel which was followed by dozens of additional drones, rockets and missiles over the past two hours. The IDF retaliated by striking terrorist infrastructure belonging to the Hezbollah Aerial Unit in the area of Jabal Safi, north of Nabatieh.

Overall, approximately 25 launches were identified that crossed from Lebanon toward the western Galilee and Galilee panhandle areas. No injuries were reported and damage was caused to a building in the western Galilee area, killing two horses in Betzet. Israel Fire Services are currently operating to extinguish numerous fires that were ignited as a result of the attack and the IDF struck the sources of fire with artillery.