'Where are we going?' asks freed nine year old in IDF chopper

The IDF released new video on Sunday showing 9-year-old Ohad Munder in a chopper that was taking him to the Schneider Children's Hospital soon after his returned to Israel on Friday, from 49 days of captivity in Gaza. The military said the clip was posted with the family's permission.
Where are we going? Ohad asked. To Schneider Captain M, the helicopter pilot after he was invited to sit in the cockpit. The little boy said he had flown in a chopper before but not one belonging to the IDF.
Upon his arrival at Schnieder, he was reunited with his father, running into his arms for a warm and long-awaited embrace. Later Ohad was photographed eating ice cream, surrounded by friends. Players from his favorite football team also paid him a visit at the hospital.
Ohad was abducted by Hamas terrorists from Nir Oz on October 7 with his mother Keren and his grandparents Abraham and Ruth. His uncle Roee was murdered. His 78-year-old grandfather remains in captivity.
He was visiting his grandparents when the Hamas launched its murderous attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. His story resonated with many, not least because his 9th birthday passed when he was in captivity. Many in Israel responded to his family's request and were photographed with balloons to mark the occasion.
He was freed among the first group of hostages to come out of Gaza in the deal negotiated by Qatar and the United States.