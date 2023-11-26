'Where are we going?' asks freed nine year old in IDF chopper

Ohad who was among the first group of hostages to be freed from Hamas captivity after being held for 49 days is invited to the cockpit and chats with the pilot taking him to the Schneider Children's hospital where his father awaits

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza war
Ohad Munder
Israeli hostages held in Gaza


"Where are we going?" Ohad munder asks

The IDF released new video on Sunday showing 9-year-old Ohad Munder in a chopper that was taking him to the Schneider Children's Hospital soon after his returned to Israel on Friday, from 49 days of captivity in Gaza. The military said the clip was posted with the family's permission.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Where are we going? Ohad asked. To Schneider Captain M, the helicopter pilot after he was invited to sit in the cockpit. The little boy said he had flown in a chopper before but not one belonging to the IDF.
3 View gallery
אוהד מונדראוהד מונדר
Ohad Munder and mother Keren reunited with family
(Photo: Schneider Children's Hospital )
Upon his arrival at Schnieder, he was reunited with his father, running into his arms for a warm and long-awaited embrace. Later Ohad was photographed eating ice cream, surrounded by friends. Players from his favorite football team also paid him a visit at the hospital.

3 View gallery
מאמן ושחקני הפועל באר שבע מציינים את יום הולדתו ה-9 של אוהד מונדרמאמן ושחקני הפועל באר שבע מציינים את יום הולדתו ה-9 של אוהד מונדר
Hapoel Beer Sheva team members hold up pictures of Ohand Munder when he was held captive in Gaza
(Photo: Hapoel Beer Sheva )
Ohad was abducted by Hamas terrorists from Nir Oz on October 7 with his mother Keren and his grandparents Abraham and Ruth. His uncle Roee was murdered. His 78-year-old grandfather remains in captivity.
3 View gallery
אוהד מונדר עם חבריו שבאו לבקר אותו בבית החוליםאוהד מונדר עם חבריו שבאו לבקר אותו בבית החולים
Ohad Munder enjoying ice cream surrounded by friends after being released from Hamas captivity
He was visiting his grandparents when the Hamas launched its murderous attack on Israeli communities near the Gaza border. His story resonated with many, not least because his 9th birthday passed when he was in captivity. Many in Israel responded to his family's request and were photographed with balloons to mark the occasion.
He was freed among the first group of hostages to come out of Gaza in the deal negotiated by Qatar and the United States.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""