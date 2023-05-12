Cease-fire talks at standstill as Israel and Gaza continue limited hostilities

Cease-fire talks between Israel and Islamic Jihad continued overnight Friday with no progress, and a Palestinian source told BBC Arabic that the efforts to reach a truce "encountered obstacles".

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks in the Strip continued with relatively low intensity overnight and in the morning, while there were no rocket launches towards Israel since 10pm Thursday.

An Israeli source stated that the "obstacle" preventing progress is Israel's refusal to commit to a cessation of targeted killings, and both sides are seeking a formula that they can agree on.

"Ultimately, they want to reach a situation where there are no targeted killings between rounds," the official said. "In practice, there have been no targeted killings without Jihad firing in more than a decade. It may end in oral understandings as it has in the past."

According to the official, "the Israeli message to Islamic Jihad is that every moment that passes they may lose more assets, so it's better for them to agree to a cease-fire as soon as possible."

The debate between the warring sides is primarily semantic: Islamic Jihad demands a commitment to something that happens anyway when they do not fire. That is, there are no targeted killings without rockets.

According to the BBC report, "the cease-fire agreement will be discussed between Egyptian President al-Sisi, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, King Abdullah of Jordan, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken."

Apart from the BBC, Arab television channel ar-Rad reported that "the cease-fire talks in Gaza being conducted by Egypt and the UN are very difficult, but negotiators are optimistic about the possibility of reaching a cease-fire agreement within a few hours."

The report also noted that the main obstacle currently is Israel's demand to stop targeted killings in the Strip, but it is also claimed that Israel is trying to be the one to "have the final say" before the cease-fire goes into effect. The report also stated that "a final text for the cease-fire agreement is currently being worked on."

Mohammed al-Hindi, the head of the Islamic Jihad’s politburo and the organization's representative in cease-fire talks in Egypt, met Wednesday with the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel in Cairo. Speaking to Qatar-based Al Araby TV, al-Hindi said that "the talks continue, and we hope to reach an honorable agreement that reflects the interests of the Palestinian people."

Meanwhile, shortly before midnight, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office released an official statement following a security assessment, stating that "the operation will continue as necessary." Senior Israeli officials defined the chances of a cease-fire as "50-50", adding that "as long as there is no progress, we will not stop. If there are targets - we hit them. We give them an opportunity, but we don't give them endless credit."

According to reports, Egypt has been attempting to broker a cease-fire agreement between the two sides since Tuesday, but so far, its efforts have been unsuccessful.

Islamic Jihad insists on an Israeli commitment to cease targeted killings, and releasing the body of hunger-striking prisoner Khader Adnan, as part of the truce. Israel was not planning on holding Adnan's body, but it is also not willing to release it as part of a cease-fire, nor is it willing to commit to stopping targeted killings. Initially, Islamic Jihad also called for the cancellation of the Jerusalem Flag March next week, but this has now been taken off the table.

Meanwhile, Operation Shield and Arrow continues at a relatively low intensity. The IDF conducted attacks Thursday night and early Friday on military positions and rocket launchers of the Islamic Jihad throughout Gaza.