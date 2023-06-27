Legacy of US Amb. Tom Nides feted in farewell dinner

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides will leave Israel in the middle of next month and accompany President Isaac Herzog on his visit to Washington, which will include a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, a speech before both houses of Congress and meetings with Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. In New York, Herzog will meet with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutierrez will also meet with the leaders of the Jewish community.

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen hosted Nides for a farewell dinner at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on Tuesday, attended by foreign ambassadors and foreign ministry officials. Cohen gave Nides several farewell gifts including an Israeli diplomatic passport, a mezuzah, a card containing the travelers' prayer in Hebrew and English and a certificate announcing that 18 trees were planted in his honor in the ambassadors' forest.

Cohen thanked the American ambassador for his service in Israel and for strengthening the strategic relations between Israel and the US, and especially for working to implement the visa waiver program for Israeli citizens.

"Tom Nides' legacy will be Israel's historic accession to the visa waiver program. Hundreds of thousands of Israelis will enjoy his legacy every year," he said.