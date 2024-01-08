Hezbollah elite commander killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon, security sources say

A senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed in an Israeli strike on South Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters on Monday.

Lebanese media reported that an "Israeli drone" struck a car in the town of Khirbet Selm in South Lebanon about 10 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border, killing two people.

"This is a very painful strike," a security source told Reuters. Hezbollah has lost more than 150 fighters in Israeli shelling on southern Lebanon since cross-border bombardment began in the aftermath of Hamas's rampage in Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

