Hezbollah elite commander killed in Israeli strike on South Lebanon, security sources say

A senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan force was killed in an Israeli strike on South Lebanon, three security sources told Reuters on Monday.
Lebanese media reported that an "Israeli drone" struck a car in the town of Khirbet Selm in South Lebanon about 10 kilometers from the Israel-Lebanon border, killing two people.
A Lebanese security source told French news agency AFP that the Hezbollah officer had a "leading role in directing operations in South Lebanon."
"This is a very painful strike," a security source told Reuters. Hezbollah has lost more than 150 fighters in Israeli shelling on southern Lebanon since cross-border bombardment began in the aftermath of Hamas's rampage in Israeli territory on Oct. 7.
Earlier on Monday, the IDF struck Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The IDF didn't confirm the attack on the car attributed to Israel by Lebanese sources. In the morning, an anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon toward the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona, causing damage but no casualties. In retaliation, IDF forces struck targets within Lebanon.
The killing of the commander, identified as Jawad a-Taweel by Sky News Arabic, comes less than a week after the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in an airstrike in the heart of Beirut's Dahieh District, considered Hezbollah's base of operations. The Shiite terrorist group blamed the attack on Israel and vowed retaliation.