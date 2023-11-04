IDF names 4 soldiers killed in action in northern Gaza Strip

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released on Saturday the names of four soldiers who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip the previous day. They are:

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

Major Yehuda Natan Cohen , 25, from Shadmot Mehola, a Givati platoon commander.

4 View gallery Major Yehuda Natan Cohen

Staff Sergeant Gilad Nehemya Nitzan , 21, from Shilo, a Givati soldier.

4 View gallery Staff Sergeant Gilad Nehemya Nitzan

Staff Sergeant Yonadav Raz Levenstein , 23, from Ma'ale Adumim, a Givati soldier.

4 View gallery Staff Sergeant Yonadav Raz Levenstein

Master Sergeant Lior Arazi , 25, from Kibbutz Givat Haim (Ihud), a Shaldag combat paramedic.

4 View gallery Master Sergeant Lior Arazi ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Three weeks ago, in an interview with Ynet correspondent and two other Givati Brigade commanders, Maj. Cohen talked about one of the intense battles led by the soldiers of the Givati Brigade who arrived at Kibbutz Nahal Oz and fought Hamas terrorists on October 7.

He mentioned the challenges the soldiers faced, saying, "The amount of people who have been enlisted to help is staggering. Givati Brigade soldiers who’ve been discharged and weren't called up want to join as well. We told them to return home, but they insist on staying."

Cohen commanded and fought in the battles in the kibbutz. The Givati Brigade eliminated 60 terrorists and rescued 130 people from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the three-hour skirmish before the IDF managed to regain control of the kibbutz.