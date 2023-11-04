IDF names 4 soldiers killed in action in northern Gaza Strip

Military says three Givati Brigade soldiers and one Shaldag Unit soldier fell in the fierce battles in northern Gaza against Hamas terrorists

Yoav Zitun, Elisha Ben Kimon|
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit released on Saturday the names of four soldiers who fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip the previous day. They are:
Major Yehuda Natan Cohen, 25, from Shadmot Mehola, a Givati platoon commander.
Major Yehuda Natan Cohen
Staff Sergeant Gilad Nehemya Nitzan, 21, from Shilo, a Givati soldier.
Staff Sergeant Gilad Nehemya Nitzan
Staff Sergeant Yonadav Raz Levenstein, 23, from Ma'ale Adumim, a Givati soldier.
Staff Sergeant Yonadav Raz Levenstein
Master Sergeant Lior Arazi, 25, from Kibbutz Givat Haim (Ihud), a Shaldag combat paramedic.
Master Sergeant Lior Arazi
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Three weeks ago, in an interview with Ynet correspondent and two other Givati Brigade commanders, Maj. Cohen talked about one of the intense battles led by the soldiers of the Givati Brigade who arrived at Kibbutz Nahal Oz and fought Hamas terrorists on October 7.
He mentioned the challenges the soldiers faced, saying, "The amount of people who have been enlisted to help is staggering. Givati Brigade soldiers who’ve been discharged and weren't called up want to join as well. We told them to return home, but they insist on staying."
Cohen commanded and fought in the battles in the kibbutz. The Givati Brigade eliminated 60 terrorists and rescued 130 people from Kibbutz Nahal Oz during the three-hour skirmish before the IDF managed to regain control of the kibbutz.
"The soldiers acted in an extraordinary manner. Soldiers and senior commanders engaged in close combat battles with the terrorists,” Cohen recounted. “Everyone talked to everyone. I spoke with the IDF’s Southern Command’s chief, who told me to gather my forces and arrive at the location. Everyone mobilized, everyone fought.”
