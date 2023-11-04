Video purportedly shows Gaza civilians shot by Hamas for leaving their homes

Warning: This article contains graphic content.
A disturbing video posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) purportedly depicts a street in Gaza with at least 12 Palestinian civilians lying dead on the ground after Hamas opened fire at them for trying to flee from their homes in the northern Strip, the New York Post reported Friday.
More stories:
In the video itself, a resident is filming himself arriving on the gruesome scene on his bicycle, mourning the loss of civilians as he focuses on the various bodies strewn on the street.
According to the New York Post, author and journalist Amjad Taha made a separate post following the video in which he reported that the victims were a few of “dozens” of Palestinian civilians in northern Gaza who were killed by Hamas terrorists because they “did not want citizens to leave.”
“They want to use them as human shields and will kill anyone who attempts to leave. Hamas terrorists in Gaza will, as usual, blame #Israel because it is easy and there is media that accepts this propaganda,” Taha wrote on his X account.
The video comes following Israeli reports that the terrorist organization is threatening residents in Gaza and placing roadblocks in main roads along the northern Strip in an attempt to limit the movement of Palestinians from their homes to safe areas in southern Gaza.