Undocumented teens in Israel fight to enlist in IDF amid manpower shortage

A letter sent Wednesday to Defense Minister Israel Katz , Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chair MK Yuli Edelstein has unveiled a proposal to regularize the status of undocumented youths in Israel, enabling them to enlist in the IDF amid a severe manpower shortage .

The initiative was described by attorneys Tomer Warsha, chair of the Israel Bar Association’s Immigration Committee, and Asaf Weitzen as “a national and security necessity of the highest order.”

The letter outlined the challenges facing the IDF since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. With mass reservist enlistment and the extension of the reserve duty exemption age , defense officials estimate prolonged fighting will necessitate expanding the regular army.

Approximately 5,000 undocumented youths aged 15–24 currently reside in Israel and could potentially enlist if their status is resolved. Many of these youths were born in Israel, raised in its education system and feel deeply connected to the country. However, their lack of permanent status prevents them from contributing to national defense.

‘I want to contribute to the country; it’s my duty’

One such youth is 17-year-old Ashley Casao, born in Israel to a Filipino mother. Ashley grew up in Israeli schools, where she learned Zionist values, and dreams of enlisting alongside her cohorts. Despite applying for permanent residency, her temporary status bars her from military service.

“In these challenging times for the State of Israel, I can’t see myself not helping and contributing my part. It’s my duty,” Ashley wrote in her application. “As someone who grew up here and received so much from this country, I’m part of Israeli society and ask to take part in defending my homeland.”

“I’m ready to contribute in any way needed, in a combat role or otherwise. I’m ready to contribute in whatever the country or IDF requires with great pride."

‘I’m ready to serve in any role needed’

The story of Nathan Admaso, 24, from Jerusalem, and his mother, Elizabeth, highlights the complexities and absurdities of Israel’s immigration system. Nathan was born in Israel to a father recognized as a refugee and holding temporary residency (A/5 license).

However, when his father left the family and moved to the U.S., Nathan and his mother’s status changed. Elizabeth, a 54-year-old single mother battling diabetes, has raised Nathan alone for over two decades.

After a long legal battle, Nathan’s status was reinstated to A/5, yet it still doesn’t permit him to enlist in the military. Nathan, who also grew up and was educated in Israel, sees military service as an opportunity to give back to the country that raised him.

3 View gallery Attorneys Asaf Weitzen and Tomer Warsha ( Photo: Ohad Dayan )

“This is the only country I know,” he said. “I’m ready to serve in any role needed, but my status denies me the right to contribute."

Warsha and Weitzen emphasized the urgency of addressing these cases, noting that resolving the youths’ statuses could correct a historical injustice while benefiting national security. “Israel has an opportunity to gain high-quality personnel who will contribute to the country,” Warsha said. “Time isn’t on our side.”