IDF to call on discharged reservists to serve amid manpower shortage

The IDF announced on Monday it has begun recalling Israeli citizens up to age 35 who had been exempt from reserve duty to return to service amid manpower shortages. This involves a total of 15,000 Israelis who completed their compulsory service and were exempted from reserve duty since being discharged 14 years ago. The reservists will be called to reserve duty in three stages over the coming year.
"The defense minister has instructed to recall reservists who received exemptions from service in the past due to force reductions, and are still within the age range requiring service," the IDF and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's office said in a statement.
"As part of this, and after the necessary preparations were completed, the IDF began reaching out to relevant candidates who served in essential units. Those found suitable for reinstatement will be assigned to various units according to operational needs,” the statement added.
Last month, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein announced plans to advance a bill that would allow the conscription of reservists who had been exempted from service, in light of the military's need for additional personnel.
The proposal aims to address the re-enlistment of reservists who were exempted "under unclear circumstances." Edelstein noted the IDF has a pool of tens of thousands of service members, some of whom wish to return to duty.
Under Edelstein's proposed bill, soldiers are exempt from reserve duty at age 40, and officers at age 45. According to Edelstein, the IDF has avoided answering the committee regarding this access, and the exemptions were issued due to unit closures, abroad stays by servicemembers, and other reasons as part of the IDF's streamlining efforts.
He explained the proposal would give the IDF the tools needed to meet its operational tasks. However, the bill will need to pass four readings in the Knesset.
The bill has faced severe criticism for being introduced alongside the extension of the exemption law for the ultra-Orthodox sector, which effectively exempts thousands of ultra-Orthodox men from military service despite the IDF’s "significant need" for them.
So far, only a few thousand summonses have been sent to the population numbering about 66,000 ultra-Orthodox youth of draft age. Since the law regulating their status as yeshiva students – which granted them military exemptions – expired, they are now considered eligib;e for service in the IDF.