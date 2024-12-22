Netanyahu vows decisive action against Houthi threats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday vowed decisive action against Houthi missile attacks on Israel .

Speaking after a meeting of the Security Cabinet in the IDF Northern Command, Netanyahu linked the Houthis to Iran’s "Axis of Evil" and emphasized international cooperation against their actions.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a visit to the IDF Northern Command ( Photo: GPO )

“As we have acted decisively against other terror arms of Iran’s Axis of Evil, we will act against the Houthis,” Netanyahu said. “In this case, we are not acting alone. The U.S. and other nations see the Houthis as a threat not only to international shipping but to the global order.”

He assured Israelis that, despite potential delays, the results would mirror Israel’s successes against other terror groups. “I ask citizens to remain patient and steadfast, as you have so far,” he added. “Follow Home Front Command guidelines closely. You do that, and we will take care of everything else.”

2 View gallery Hezbollah weapons seized by IDF forces in southern Lebanon ( Photo: GPO )

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu and ministers reviewed a display of weapons seized by Israeli forces in southern Lebanese villages during ground operations. The briefing, led by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Northern Command head Maj. Gen. Ori Gordin, highlighted the discovery of Hezbollah weapons and ammunition stored in private homes.

Netanyahu also visited a mock tunnel designed to replicate command centers found during operations in Lebanon.

IDF engineering teams take part in cleaning and restoration of northern communities ( Video: IDF )

Separately, the IDF announced an ongoing campaign to clear northern Israeli communities of unexploded ordnance left behind after the war in Lebanon. Engineering teams are working across more than 40 towns and surrounding areas to remove military debris and ensure safety for returning residents.

“This is part of broader efforts to create the conditions for residents to return to their homes safely,” the IDF said. “Teams are clearing communities of military equipment, cleaning debris and removing unexploded munitions with support from local authorities.”

Lt. Col. Shlomi Katzin of the 769th Brigade emphasized the cooperation between the military, emergency services and local governments. “Our mission is to restore security, tranquility and the beauty of the north that we all know and cherish,” he said.