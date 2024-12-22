Israel's missile defense under scrutiny: Successful Houthi strike on Jaffa raises questions

Over two days, two attempts to intercept Houthi missiles launched from Yemen failed. On the night between Wednesday and Thursday, the IDF claimed to have achieved a partial interception of the missile, though

its warhead exploded and struck a school in Ramat Efal

, near Tel Aviv. By the night between Friday and Saturday, it was already clear the interception attempt had failed: several interceptors launched at the ballistic missile missed their target, and

it hit the center of a public park in Jaffa