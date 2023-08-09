Hezbollah leaves few operatives in Israel border encampment

Tent seen as provocation used by Iran-backed view as observation point while operatives mostly shift to Lebanese territory: IDF probe finds it was unaware of encampment breaching border for a week

Yoav Zitun, Daniel Salami|
Hezbollah operatives have scaled back their presence in an encampment on the Israeli side of the international border and now predominantly occupy another tent which was shifted a month ago to Lebanese territory. The An-Nahar paper showed photos of a new Hezbollah tent with an Israeli settlement in its background. On the Israeli side, the tent is used primarily as a forward observation post.
A probe into the response of the IDF to the recent provocations of the Iran-backed group found that the military only realized the tents had breached the border, a week after they were placed there. .
2 View gallery
אוהל של חיזבאללהאוהל של חיזבאללה
Hezbollah tent marked in a red circle
This incident came to light following a systematic review by IDF's precise mapping divisions. Undeniably, the Mount Dov sector lacks clear international border demarcations, leading the IDF to infer Hezbollah members unintentionally intruded on Israeli grounds by a stretch of several dozen meters. High-ranking Hezbollah leaders noticed this oversight only subsequent to the IDF's formal grievance presented to UNIFIL.
Hezbollah operatives protesting near border
Officials in the IDF's Northern Command said the tents pose no danger to residents and visitors to the area. They suggested taking direct action against the tent, beyond just deterrence measures or warnings. But officials in Jerusalem opted to resolve the matter by diplomacy.
2 View gallery
שר הביטחון גלנט בהר דב, סמוך לגבול לבנון: ״אני מזהיר את חיזבאללה ואת העומד בראשו - אל תעשו טעות. לא נהסס להפעיל את כל העוצמה שלנו, ולשחוק כל מטר של חיזבאללה"שר הביטחון גלנט בהר דב, סמוך לגבול לבנון: ״אני מזהיר את חיזבאללה ואת העומד בראשו - אל תעשו טעות. לא נהסס להפעיל את כל העוצמה שלנו, ולשחוק כל מטר של חיזבאללה"
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on the border with Lebanon on Tuesday
(Photo: Shahar Yorman)
In response to continuous provocations by Hezbollah, Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, issued a stern warning from the vicinity of Har Dov, where a Hezbollah tent is believed to be located. Gallant cautioned Hezbollah and its leader, Nasrallah, not to make the same mistakes they've made in the past, which had severe consequences. "We will know how to defend Israel and its citizens. The enemy must understand that when it comes to our security, we are all united."
