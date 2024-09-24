Coastal communities south of Haifa jolted by first rocket alarms since 2014

The Israeli Air Force continued its extensive air campaign against Hezbollah targets across Lebanon Tuesday evening as the Shiite terrorist group launched barrages of rockets at civilian areas in northern Israel.

Hostile aircraft infiltration warnings were issued for the towns of Neve Yam, Atlit and Megadim south of Haifa. This marks the first air raid warning siren sounding in Atlit since the 2014 Gaza war.

Hezbollah claimed it launched a swarm of suicide drones toward the Israeli Navy’s Shayetet 13 base in the Atlit area.

Two drones that targeted Atlit from the sea were intercepted, while a third drone crashed. No injuries were reported as a result of the incidents, according to Israeli military officials.

Shortly after, another siren sounded in Beit Jan in the Upper Galilee and several communities in the Lower Galilee, including Sde Ilan and Givat Avni .

Shortly earlier, rocket alert sirens were activated in the cities of Safed, Hatzor HaGlilit, Rosh Pina, Nof Kinneret and Elifelet in the Upper Galilee.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force launched another wave of airstrikes Tuesday evening, its fourth of the day. Five buildings were reportedly struck in the southern village of Maliki, resulting in casualties, according to Lebanon’s state news agency.

Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV reported widespread strikes in nine locations across southern Lebanon shortly before the Maliki attack.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Al Mayadeen network reported one fatality in an Israeli drone strike on the Litani Bridge near Baalbek. Additional reports from the Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar and the state news agency said five people were killed and six others injured in an airstrike on a house in Nabi Ila, in the Bekaa Valley.

Earlier, sirens also sounded in Katzrin and the surrounding areas in the Golan Heights, where five rockets were fired, some of which were intercepted. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, sirens warning of drone incursions were activated in Shlomi, Rosh HaNikra and nearby communities in the Western Galilee.

Earlier, around 30 rockets were launched toward Safed and Merom HaGalil, with some intercepted. No injuries or damage were reported.

Another barrage of 30 rockets was fired at Shlomi and the western Galilee at 5:27 a.m., with no reported casualties or damage. In total, Over 200 rockets were launched within hours.

In Rosh Pina, four rockets landed, one of them striking a house. The four residents, who were in a reinforced shelter at the time, were unharmed but suffered from shock. Other rockets caused damage to infrastructure and open areas.

Extensive damage was reported to the house that was directly hit in Rosh Pina. Images showed a large hole above the bathroom, adjacent to the shelter where the family had taken refuge. “Mom, what happened to my room?!” a child was heard asking in footage from the destroyed home.