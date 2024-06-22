Israeli authorities name victim in West Bank shooting attack

Israeli authorities reported late Saturday that Amnon Muchtar, a 67-year-old man from Petah Tikva, was the Israeli citizen shot dead in an earlier attack in the West Bank city of Qalqilya . Muchtar was known to Palestinian traders in the city within the Palestinian Authority’s territories. "He was murdered in a terrorist attack," his family members.

"He was a good man. He donated to charity and raised wonderful children," one of his relatives added. "He loved to help and give of himself. He had a stall in Petah Tikva’s market; he loved the feeling there."

2 View gallery Amnon Muchtar ( Photo: Courtesy )

Muchtar was a father of five children, one of whom got married about two months ago, and owned a vegetable stall in the Petah Tikva market. Nir, his son, said, "He was an exemplary father and grandfather. A righteous man who was murdered by terrorists. It's clear to us this was a terrorist attack."

"He wouldn't harm anyone and always helped those in need," his son said, adding his family found out about their father's murder via social media. "The police called us and said the car was found in Qalqilya. I asked where my father was, and they didn't know.”

Etti, Amnon's wife, added, "He was murdered just because he was Jewish. He was a pure soul. We raised five wonderful children."

2 View gallery Footage from Qalqilya follwing the attack

Significant IDF forces entered the Palestinian city to investigate the incident following the attack, which is now suspected to be fueled by terrorism.

"Forces are currently operating in Qalqilya after the death of an Israeli citizen was confirmed, shortly after he was found shot dead,” The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement. “IDF and Israeli Police forces are investigating the incident." Following the shooting, unknown assailants set fire to the Israeli victim’s car after he had been removed from the scene.