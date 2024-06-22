Israeli murdered in suspected West Bank terror attack

An Israeli man in his 60s was shot in a suspected terror attack outside the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Saturday and his car was set on fire. He was first treated on the scene by the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance that took him to the local hospital, before being transferred to Israeli emergency medical teams and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Israeli troops entered the city in search of the suspected terrorists behind the shooting. The military said troops were investigating the incident.
Qalqilya is officially off-limits to Israelis and administered by the Palestinian Authority (PA). On Friday, IDF forces operated inside the city, killing three terrorists affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, one of whom was alleged to have been about to launch an attack.
Footage of the IDF operation spread on social media and showed the car carrying the terrorists as it was attacked near the market.