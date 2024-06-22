Israeli murdered in suspected West Bank terror attack

The 60-year-old resident of central Israel was shot in his car near the West Bank city of Qalqilya and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition before being transferred to Israeli medical emergency teams; troops enter the city on hunt of perpetrator 

PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Qalqilya
West Bank
IDF

IDF forces enter Qalqilya after Israeli murdered in attack

An Israeli man in his 60s was shot in a suspected terror attack outside the West Bank city of Qalqilya on Saturday and his car was set on fire. He was first treated on the scene by the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance that took him to the local hospital, before being transferred to Israeli emergency medical teams and taken to hospital in critical condition.
Israeli troops entered the city in search of the suspected terrorists behind the shooting. The military said troops were investigating the incident.
2 View gallery
אזרח ישראלי נורה בקלקיליהאזרח ישראלי נורה בקלקיליה
A car belonging to an Israeli victim of a terror attack, set on fire in Qalqilya
Qalqilya is officially off-limits to Israelis and administered by the Palestinian Authority (PA). On Friday, IDF forces operated inside the city, killing three terrorists affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, one of whom was alleged to have been about to launch an attack.
2 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל נכנסים לאחר שאזרח ישראלי נורה בקלקיליהכוחות צה"ל נכנסים לאחר שאזרח ישראלי נורה בקלקיליה
Israeli troops enter Qalqilya in search of terrorists after an Israeli man is killed
Footage of the IDF operation spread on social media and showed the car carrying the terrorists as it was attacked near the market.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""