Iranians leaving Syria bases fearing Israeli attack, report

Iran has begun removing its people from sites in Syria, in expectation of an Israeli strike, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting Iranian and Syrian sources.

Iranian ballistic missiles launched at Israel





According to the report, Hezbollah is also scaling back the presence of its senior members in Syria. Lower-ranking members have been moving locations in anticipation of attacks.

"Already, Iran’s IRGC has enacted emergency measures for its facilities across Syria. Some IRGC members have evacuated their bases in Syria and others are doing so at night when Israeli strikes are most likely. Only a few soldiers are staying behind to defend arsenals," the WSJ said.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an attack on an annex of the Iranian consulate in Damascus, attributed to Israel ( Photo: Louai Beshara / AFP )





2 View gallery UK Foreign Minister David Cameron and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

According to the report, Hezbollah took the advice of the Iranians and were also taking precautionary measures in Syria. Syrian security officials however said on Wednesday that Hezbollah has increased the number of its operatives on the Syrian border with Israel in recent days, "to collect intelligence on possible Israeli attacks."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would respond to the attack launched by Iran on Sunday. "I want to make it clear - we will make our own decisions, and the State of Israel will do everything necessary to defend itself," Netanyahu said after meeting with British Foreign Minister David Cameron and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

A senior member of the IRGC was killed with six others, in a strike on Damascus that was attributed to Israel earlier this month, prompting the Iranian missile and drone attack on Israel last Sunday.