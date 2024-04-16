This is what the IDF control room looked like during the Iranian attack

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit on Tuesday released exclusive footage of the military’s Control Desk and Southern Aerial Control Unit during the first moments of interceptions of Iranian missiles and drones fired against Israel for the first time over the weekend.
“On Saturday night, fighter jets, aerial defense batteries and partners from foreign countries intercepted hundreds of aerial targets aimed at the territory of the State of Israel. The management of the aerial situation was carried out in the Aerial Control Unit and Israeli Air Force Operations Center,” the IDF said in a statement.
“The Control Units and the Control Desk in the Operations Center, are responsible for the routine protection of the State of Israel's skies, maneuvering between the intelligence assessments and the aerial situation, to management of fighter jets,” it added.
The military described how troops and staff worked tirelessly throughout the 12-hour attack to manage, control and oversee the complex interception mission against hundreds of missiles and advanced drones.
“The Control Unit and the Control Desk personnel, worked at full capacity, sent dozens of aircraft on challenging interception missions, managed the launch of dozens of missile interceptors, distributed warnings to the public, and controlled the aerial situation to ensure maximum protection of the State of Israel's skies,” it said.
“Shortly after the first discoveries, the unit and the desk began to build a picture of the aerial battle, and together, responded to every hostile target detected.”