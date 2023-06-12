Drinking water and 10 tons of food: Israel sends aid to Ukraine after dam explosion

Following the damage to the Nova Kakhovka Dam in Ukraine's Kherson region, which led to massive flooding and the evacuation of thousands of residents , Israel will help Ukraine and send drinking water and food to the region. The Israeli Embassy in Kyiv will deliver aid on Monday to the victims of the dam explosion.

The Israeli aid, which Foreign Minister Eli Cohen announced would be transfered to Ukraine, includes hundreds of thousands of liters of mineral water and more than 10 tons of food. The food and drinking water will be distributed by volunteer organizations that work with the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv, and are expected to be purchased in Ukraine in order to help the country's economy. The aid is expected to reach the Kherson area on Monday or Tuesday.





2 View gallery Flooding in a village on the Dnnipro River in Russian-controlled territory in the Kherson region of Ukraine following dam breach ( Photo: AP )

The Israeli decision to send water and food was made in coordination with the Ukrainian authorities and at their request.

"The State of Israel stands by the side of the Ukrainian people, especially at this difficult time, and comes to the rescue to provide immediate humanitarian aid for the benefit of the citizens affected by the collapse of the dam," Cohen said. "I thank the Embassy of Israel in Ukraine and the Israel Defense Forces, the international aid agency of the State of Israel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their mobilization for this important mission."

Israel condemned the damage to the Nova Kakhovka dam , but avoided mentioning Russia.

"Israel is shocked by the extensive damage caused to the Kakhovka Dam. Thousands of innocent civilians are in danger because of this terrible destruction. Such deliberate damage to critical infrastructure and people must be strongly condemned by the entire international community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people at this difficult time," said an official statement issued by Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat.

2 View gallery Ukraine flooding following the explosion of the Nova Khakhovka dam ( Photo: Reuters )

In southern Ukraine on Sunday, the evacuation of the citizens who live in settlements on the banks of the Dnipro River, near the Nova Kakhovka Dam continued. Ukraine blames Russia, which controls the dam in Kherson district, for bombing the dam to make it difficult for Ukraine to mount a counterattack . Russia blames Ukraine for the explosion – and claims that it was intended to prevent the supply of water to the Crimea.