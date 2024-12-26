Inside Israel’s largest Yemen strike: Control tower, power stations hit amid tight US coordination

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz observed the operation from the Israeli Air Force command center alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. "We are determined to cut off this terror arm of Iran’s axis of evil," Netanyahu said. Katz added, "Those who harm Israel will be hunted. No Houthi leader will escape Israel’s reach."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz observed the operation from the Israeli Air Force command center alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. "We are determined to cut off this terror arm of Iran’s axis of evil," Netanyahu said. Katz added, "Those who harm Israel will be hunted. No Houthi leader will escape Israel’s reach."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz observed the operation from the Israeli Air Force command center alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. "We are determined to cut off this terror arm of Iran’s axis of evil," Netanyahu said. Katz added, "Those who harm Israel will be hunted. No Houthi leader will escape Israel’s reach."