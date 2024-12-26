Inside Israel’s largest Yemen strike: Control tower, power stations hit amid tight US coordination

Israeli officials confirmed the country’s largest airstrike in Yemen since the war began, targeting Houthi-controlled sites in Sanaa and other key locations. The operation involved 25 aircraft, including fighter jets, reconnaissance planes and tankers, and hit infrastructure critical to Houthi operations.
Targets included Sanaa International Airport, where the control tower and landing aids were destroyed to prevent Iranian supply shipments. Civilian aircraft used by the Houthi government were also hit.
Additional strikes targeted Hodeidah’s port, a power station with five turbines and oil facilities. Damage reports from Yemeni media indicated the airport’s runways, terminal buildings and the Haziz power station south of Sanaa were also struck.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz observed the operation from the Israeli Air Force command center alongside IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar. "We are determined to cut off this terror arm of Iran’s axis of evil," Netanyahu said. Katz added, "Those who harm Israel will be hunted. No Houthi leader will escape Israel’s reach."
Halevi emphasized the IDF’s long-range strike capabilities, saying, "Once again, we’ve shown we can reach and eliminate any threat to Israel’s citizens, with precision and power."
Houthi-affiliated Yemeni network Al Masirah reported three deaths and 16 injuries from the strikes on Sanaa airport. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was at the airport during the strike.
Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said, "The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge – just a few meters from where we were – and the runway were damaged. At least two people were reported killed at the airport. One of our plane’s crew members was injured. We will need to wait for the damage to the airport the be repaired before we can leave."
A senior Israeli official defended the operation: "If the Houthis don’t understand force, they’ll understand even more force." Another source suggested future escalations: "The Houthis only respond to direct action, and that action will come."
Israel emphasized close coordination with the U.S., which provided intelligence for the strike. A source described the operation as a "Hanu-Christmas" collaboration, underscoring the partnership between the two nations.
The strikes follow a series of Houthi ballistic missile launches, with four incidents in the past week alone. These attacks triggered widespread nighttime alarms across central Israel, causing destruction at a school in Ramat Efal and in Tel Aviv. Israeli officials stressed that further measures are on the table to address the escalating threat.