Parents of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin: 'We love you. Stay strong, survive'

John and Rachel Goldberg-Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old dual U.S.-Israeli citizen held by Hamas in Gaza and featured in one of the terrorist group's propaganda videos, issued Wednesday evening a plea to all parties involved in hostage negotiations to push for a prisoner swap deal and end the suffering of the captives.
"Seeing a video of Hersh today is overwhelming. We're relieved to see him alive, but we are also concerned about his health and well-being, as well as that of all of the other hostages and all of those suffering in this region," they said in a video statement
"And we're here today with a plea to all of the leaders of the parties who have been negotiating to date, that includes Qatar, Egypt, the United States, Hamas and Israel. Be brave, lean in, seize this moment and get a deal done to reunite all of us with our loved ones and to end the suffering in this region.
"And Hersch, if you can hear this, we heard your voice today for the first time in 201 days. And if you can hear us, I am telling you, we are telling you we love you. Stay strong, survive."
This marks the first sign of life from Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7.
"Mom, Dad, Libi and Orli, I love you very much and miss you terribly. I think about you every day I am here. I know you are doing everything you can to get me home as soon as possible. I need you to stay strong for me and keep fighting until I and all the other captives return home safely. I hope and expect to be with you soon, once this madness is over. I may no longer have peace, but I hope that at least I have brought you some joy this holiday," Goldberg-Polin says in the video.
In other parts of the clip, Goldberg-Polin criticizes the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying, "You should be ashamed that we have been here for almost 200 days and all of the IDF's rescue attempts have failed."
The timing of the video's recording is unclear, but it visibly confirms that his left arm has been severed
Ynet has chosen not to broadcast the statements made by Goldberg-Polin in the video, as they are likely scripted by his captors for psychological warfare and propaganda purposes.