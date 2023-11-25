After 49 days in Hamas captivity, hostages reunite with families

Ohad Munder, who celebrated his 9th birthday in captivity, ran enthusiastically to hug his father when they first met at the hospital. Later, he played with his brother with a Rubik's Cube, ate mashed potatoes and schnitzel, and blew soap bubbles.

Ohad Munder, who celebrated his 9th birthday in captivity, ran enthusiastically to hug his father when they first met at the hospital. Later, he played with his brother with a Rubik's Cube, ate mashed potatoes and schnitzel, and blew soap bubbles.

Ohad Munder, who celebrated his 9th birthday in captivity, ran enthusiastically to hug his father when they first met at the hospital. Later, he played with his brother with a Rubik's Cube, ate mashed potatoes and schnitzel, and blew soap bubbles.

"This is a pivotal day in our lives, we are very excited about their return and still can't comprehend what we are going through," the family stated. They continue to pray for the return of their grandfather, Abraham Munder, who remains in captivity.

"This is a pivotal day in our lives, we are very excited about their return and still can't comprehend what we are going through," the family stated. They continue to pray for the return of their grandfather, Abraham Munder, who remains in captivity.

"This is a pivotal day in our lives, we are very excited about their return and still can't comprehend what we are going through," the family stated. They continue to pray for the return of their grandfather, Abraham Munder, who remains in captivity.

Another touching reunion was that of 6-year-old Emilia Aloni with her grandmother at Schneider Hospital, to which she and her mother Daniel were transferred Friday.

Another touching reunion was that of 6-year-old Emilia Aloni with her grandmother at Schneider Hospital, to which she and her mother Daniel were transferred Friday.

Another touching reunion was that of 6-year-old Emilia Aloni with her grandmother at Schneider Hospital, to which she and her mother Daniel were transferred Friday.