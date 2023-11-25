After 49 days in Hamas captivity, hostages reunite with families

The 13 hostages released Friday from captivity in the Gaza Strip returned to their lives as free citizens, and the excitement among their family members was immense.
Ohad Munder, who celebrated his 9th birthday in captivity, ran enthusiastically to hug his father when they first met at the hospital. Later, he played with his brother with a Rubik's Cube, ate mashed potatoes and schnitzel, and blew soap bubbles.
The family of Ruthi, Keren and Ohad Munder expressed great excitement after receiving the news of their return.
"This is a pivotal day in our lives, we are very excited about their return and still can't comprehend what we are going through," the family stated. They continue to pray for the return of their grandfather, Abraham Munder, who remains in captivity.
Another touching reunion was that of 6-year-old Emilia Aloni with her grandmother at Schneider Hospital, to which she and her mother Daniel were transferred Friday.
Yaffa Adar, 85, spent her first night in Israel since October 7 at Wolfson Hospital alongside her beloved family. Adriana Adar, one of her granddaughters, wrote in a very emotional Facebook post, "She's here! Grandma Yaffa is here! Healthy, beautiful, a panther! Thank you, people of Israel! Thank you to everyone who was there, accompanied, and supported. This is just the first drop in the ocean, we are waiting for you Tamir, waiting for everyone! Everyone! Now!".
Adriana attached to the post photos from the hospital where Yaffa is seen hugging some of her grandchildren. In another hospital picture, 85-year-old Adar is seen with her three children.
The documentation of Yaffa Adar sitting upright in a wheelchair became one of the most iconic images associated with Hamas' attack. Alongside the family's joy, her eldest grandson Tamir, a 38-year-old father of two, remains in Hamas captivity.
Adar was transferred to Wolfson Friday night, and a hearing aid was prepared specially for her in the file prepared for her granddaughter. Adar, one of the founders of Kibbutz Nahal Oz, is a mother of three children, a grandmother of eight, and a great-grandmother of seven.