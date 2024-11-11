90 rockets launched toward Galilee, Haifa Bay area

About 90 rockets were launched toward the Galilee and Haifa Bay area late Monday afternoon in two barrages, causing damage to property and vehicles, and several injuries. Most of the rockets were intercepted, according to the IDF.

About 90 rockets were launched toward the Galilee and Haifa Bay area late Monday afternoon in two barrages, causing damage to property and vehicles, and several injuries. Most of the rockets were intercepted, according to the IDF.

About 90 rockets were launched toward the Galilee and Haifa Bay area late Monday afternoon in two barrages, causing damage to property and vehicles, and several injuries. Most of the rockets were intercepted, according to the IDF.

The first barrage included about 80 rockets were launched, and 10 rockets were launched in the second barrage with some identified as falling in open areas. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported following the launches that two ballistic missiles were launched to the north.

The first barrage included about 80 rockets were launched, and 10 rockets were launched in the second barrage with some identified as falling in open areas. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported following the launches that two ballistic missiles were launched to the north.

The first barrage included about 80 rockets were launched, and 10 rockets were launched in the second barrage with some identified as falling in open areas. The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen network, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, reported following the launches that two ballistic missiles were launched to the north.