50 Hezbollah rockets fired at Karmiel, at least 3 hurt

IDF's Arabic language spokesperson tells residents of 21 South Lebanon villages to leave ahead of a strike on Hezbollah targets; foreign minister says talks of a cease-fire in Lebanon advance but challenge remains enforcing agreements 

Yair Kraus, Lior Ben Ari|
Hezbollah fired a barrage of some 50 rockets at the norther city of Karmiel and its surrounding areas on Monday. At least three people were hurt including a toddler and a woman in her 20s who suffered moderate injuries. others suffered shock.
Some of the rockets landed in the city and its surrounding while others were either intercepted or fell in unpopulated areas, the military said.
Rocket hits Karmiel building on Monday
(Photo: Karmiel municipality )
Rocket hits Karmiel building on Monday
(Photo: Karmiel municipality )
The rocket fire came as reports in Lebanon indicated that the IDF issued a warning to residents of some 21 South Lebanon villages to leave ahead of a strike on Hezbollah targets.
"For your safety you must leave your homes immediately and move north of the Awali River, Major Avichay Adaree said in a post on X.

A spokesperson for the Iran-backed terror group said there has been no proposal delivered to Hezbollah for a deal to end the fighting across the Israel-Lebanon border. Mohammed Afif said there are negotiations underway but there were no concrete advances in the talks.
Earlier Foreign Minister Gideo Sa'ar said there has been progress with the mediation of the United States but the main challenge would be to ensure that an agreement is enforced. "Russia, Syria and the international community can contribute by stopping military supplies to Hezbollah and remove Iran's influence from Lebanon. "The most important matter for the future of the region is the prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons," he said.

