Herzog: 'Mein Kampf' found at Hamas stronghold

President Isaac Herzog revealed in an interview with the British BBC network's Laura Kuenssberg that IDF forces found Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" in a children's room in a civilian home that served as a terrorist base for Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Inside the home the troops found weapons and explosives laboratories. Herzog presented this finding as further proof of the activity of Hamas from the heart of the civilian population in Gaza.
“This is Adolf Hitler's book, "Mein Kampf," translated into Arabic. This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II. This book was found a few days ago in northern Gaza," Herzog said. "In a child's room, which became a base used for terrorist activities by the terrorist organization Hamas. The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, the ideology of Adolf Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing.”
IDF troops found homes used by the Hamas terrorists with shafts leading to tunnels where explosives and ammunitions were found and where rockets and mortars were kept with just a wall separating them from the children sleeping next door.