Herzog: 'Mein Kampf' found at Hamas stronghold

President tells BBC that the book had parts marked indicating the Hamas terrorist who owned it was studying the Nazi text in depth; book found in children's bedroom in a home serving as a Hamas base

President Isaac Herzog revealed in an interview with the British BBC network's Laura Kuenssberg that IDF forces found Adolf Hitler's book "Mein Kampf" in a children's room in a civilian home that served as a terrorist base for Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Inside the home the troops found weapons and explosives laboratories. Herzog presented this finding as further proof of the activity of Hamas from the heart of the civilian population in Gaza.
2 View gallery
נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג חושף כי מצאו עותק של ספרו של היטלר, ״מיין קאמפף״ בבסיס של חמאסנשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג חושף כי מצאו עותק של ספרו של היטלר, ״מיין קאמפף״ בבסיס של חמאס
President Issac Herzog showing a copy of 'Mein Kampf' in Arabic, found among a Hamas terrorist's possessions
(Photo: President's Residence )
“This is Adolf Hitler's book, "Mein Kampf," translated into Arabic. This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II. This book was found a few days ago in northern Gaza," Herzog said. "In a child's room, which became a base used for terrorist activities by the terrorist organization Hamas. The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, the ideology of Adolf Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing.”
2 View gallery
נשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג חושף כי מצאו עותק של ספרו של היטלר, ״מיין קאמפף״ בבסיס של חמאסנשיא המדינה יצחק הרצוג חושף כי מצאו עותק של ספרו של היטלר, ״מיין קאמפף״ בבסיס של חמאס
Pages marked by Hamas terrorist in Arabic language copy of Mein Kampf
(Photo: President's Residence)
IDF troops found homes used by the Hamas terrorists with shafts leading to tunnels where explosives and ammunitions were found and where rockets and mortars were kept with just a wall separating them from the children sleeping next door.
