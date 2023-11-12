IDF soldiers identify civilians hiding in Hamas building, help them evacuate

Israel Defense Forces troops continued fighting in the northern Gaza overnight Sunday, with large forces operating in the Shati refugee camp. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade Combat Team eliminated terrorists in several battles in the camp.

Israel Defense Forces troops continued fighting in the northern Gaza overnight Sunday, with large forces operating in the Shati refugee camp. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade Combat Team eliminated terrorists in several battles in the camp.

Israel Defense Forces troops continued fighting in the northern Gaza overnight Sunday, with large forces operating in the Shati refugee camp. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade Combat Team eliminated terrorists in several battles in the camp.

The IDF spokesman said that, in the last day, the IDF began fighting significant forces inside the Shati refugee camp. As part of the operation, the forces exposed terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.

The IDF spokesman said that, in the last day, the IDF began fighting significant forces inside the Shati refugee camp. As part of the operation, the forces exposed terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.

The IDF spokesman said that, in the last day, the IDF began fighting significant forces inside the Shati refugee camp. As part of the operation, the forces exposed terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.