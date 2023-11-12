IDF soldiers identify civilians hiding in Hamas building, help them evacuate

Israel Defense Forces troops continued fighting in the northern Gaza overnight Sunday, with large forces operating in the Shati refugee camp. Soldiers from the Givati Brigade Combat Team eliminated terrorists in several battles in the camp.
The IDF spokesman said that, in the last day, the IDF began fighting significant forces inside the Shati refugee camp. As part of the operation, the forces exposed terrorist infrastructures and eliminated terrorists.
During one of the battles with the terrorists, IDF soldiers of the Givati Brigade Combat Team identified civilians who were located in a building in the area. The IDF secured an evacuation route for the civilians and, as the civilians were evacuating, terrorists fired at the troops from the outskirts of the area. In order to protect the evacuation route, IDF troops responded with light weapons fire and tanks to kill the terrorists.
In another engagement, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell barricaded inside a house in the area that posed a threat to the forces. IDF troops directed an aircraft to fire at the terrorists, killing them. In addition, following the identification of an anti-tank missile launched from a weapons storage facility inside a building, a fighter jet struck the source of the fire.
IDF forces from the Nahal Brigade also operated in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday and identified four terrorists near them. The forces directed an unmanned aircraft to the location that attacked three terrorists. The UAV continued in pursuit of the other terrorist who fled through crowded alleys, and struck him after a short time.