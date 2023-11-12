IDF coordinates civilian evacuation with senior Shifa hospital official

The military on Sunday released a recording of a phone call conducted by an IDF officer with the administrator of the Shifa Hospital in Gaza, informing him of the safe route to evacuate his patients and staff to the South of the Strip.

In the recording the officer tells the senior hospital official that the route heading outside the hospital to the east, is clear and the IDF is not operating there. "But there are planes in the sky," the official said, No, I am with the commander of the forces and the people will be safe," he said.

The administrator asked if ambulances would be able to reach the hospital to collect patients and was told that they will have free access from the east. The officer went on to explain the safe rout from the hospital to the humanitarian road leading south, detailing the streets they should take and where to turn to join the humanitarian route. He told the administrator that those seeking shelter in the hospital grounds must leave carrying a white flag to identify themselves and assure the forces there, that they are unarmed. "They will come out with their hands up," the administrator said.

The conversation ended with both men saying they would keep in touch.

The military told residents of northern Gaza, including from the Jabalia refugee camp that the humanitarian road would remain open on Sunday until 2 pm, urging them to use it to escape the fighting.

On Saturday, RAdm. Daniel Hagari, the military spokesperson said that an estimated 200,000 Gazan's have already taken advantage of the safe route away from the war. "Don't surrender to Hamas, the Arabic language spokesperson told the Gaza residents on Sunday. "We urge you, take advantage of the pause in the fighting to move south. Join the hundreds of thousands that have already understood that Hamas has lost control of the northern part of the Strip and have chosen to save themselves and their families," he said.

The spokesperson said safe evacuation was available from the Shifa, Rantisi and Nasser hospitals. "If Hamas prevents you from leaving, contact us," he said. On Saturday, the military said they killed a Hamas commander who was preventing 1,000 people sheltering at the Rantisi hospital from leaving.

Salame Ma'arouf, a Hamas official told the Qatari based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that 250,000 residents of northern Gaza left their homes amid the Israeli bombings and that most were sheltering in UNRWA schools.