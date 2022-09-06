IDF demolishes home of terrorist from Tel Aviv attack, Palestinian killed in exchange of fire

The IDF early on Tuesday, demolished the Jenin home of terrorist Ra’ad Hazem who killed three in a shooting attack in Tel Aviv last April.

Palestinians militant fired shots at the forces who returned fire. The Palestinians said that 29-year-old Muhammad Saba'ana was killed, and several others were wounded.

The home was demolished after a court approved the move.

Riots erupted in the area, but according to the military, there were no casualties among the IDF forces.

"During the operation, violent riots began, as Molotov cocktails, stones, and explosive devices were hurled at the forces." the military spokesperson said. "The troops responded with fire and other protest dispersal means. The soldiers reported that some of the militants were hit," the IDF said.

Hazem opened fire at people sitting in a bar in Tel Aviv, killing three and wounding six, before he escaped.

After a massive manhunt was launched, which included military units, police anti-terror troops and volunteers, he was detected outside a Jaffa mosque and killed.

The attack took place during a terror wave which cost the lives of 18 Israelis. Most of the attacks were carried out by loan wolf actors who were not affiliated directly with any known terror infrastructure.

The attacks prompted the IDF to launch nearly nightly raids on the West Bank with a special emphasis on the Jenin area, where some of the terrorists originated.