Israel broke up terrorist network in Nablus, IDF says

Israeli security forces have disbanded a Palestinian terrorist network in the West Bank's Nablus region in recent months, the military said on Thursday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Among the arrested suspects is Aalam al-Raee, a member of Tanzim — a militant faction of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' Fatah movement, who was allegedly involved in the killing of Israeli soldier Staff Sergeant Osher Damari during an IDF raid in Jenin in July 2006.

2 View gallery Aalam al-Raee ( Photo: Courtesy of the Shin Bet )

Al-Raee's investigation revealed that he was recruited by a resident of the Gaza Strip named Muhammad Madi in order to carry out terrorist acts across the West Bank.

The 42-year-old recruited help to carry out terrorist acts against Israeli targets and solicited funding to payroll his activity.

The investigation also found that al-Raee was involved in the execution of two shooting attacks against Israeli targets, one of them being an ancient Jewish shrine in Nablus .

The investigation also found evidence that ties him to a military Tanzim cell that carried out a number of attacks on IDF forces in Nablus between 2005-2007.

2 View gallery Staff Sergeant Osher Damari ( Photo: Zvika Tischler )

Investigators also learned that al-Raee was also involved in a bomb attack against an IDF force operating in Nablus on July 17, 2006, in which Ssgt. Osher Damari was killed and several other soldiers were wounded.

Al-Raee, along with others, also took part in dozens of shootings targeting IDF troops and setting up remote-controlled explosives against security forces that caused a series of injuries among Israeli soldiers.