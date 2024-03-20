Winners of Israel Prize for civic heroism saved dozens in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7





The Israel Prize for civic heroism will be awarded this year to Menachem Kalmanson and Itiel Zohar, who fought in the Gaza envelope as part of "Team Elhanan," Education Minister Yoav Kisch announced.

Menachem; his brother, Elhanan Kalmanson; and their nephew Itiel Zohar left their home in Otniel on October 7 to save the lives of residents of Gaza border communities. They entered Kibbutz Be'eri, and there rescued dozens of residents. In the last house they entered, a terrorist ambush shot and killed Elhanan.

The story of the "Team Elhanan" is considered one of the unique tales of heroism on October 7. This year, in a decision by Kisch that sparked controversy, prizes will be awarded only in the field of societal responsibility and civic heroism due to the war in Gaza. Winners in other fields such as Jewish studies, humanities, social sciences, life sciences, arts and culture, will be announced after Independence Day, and will only be awarded at a ceremony on Independence Day next year unless otherwise decided by the Supreme Court.

"I received the news with mixed emotions. Excitement, longing, and pride. There is a tremendous sense of excitement here. Elhanan loved the country so much, and he truly deserves to receive this prize. This is his place in the chain of generations of the people of Israel. On a personal level, he is sorely missed," Elhanan's widow, Shlomit, told Ynet.

Orit Marek, Elhanan's cousin, praised the hero. "It's emotionally overwhelming, and it's also so sad that Elhanan is not here. It's incomprehensible the number of people who are alive today thanks to him and because of them. I am proud of them for the noble act they did on that cursed Saturday. With extraordinary courage, they saved entire families. I wish Elhanan were here to receive the prize too. I am proud of Shlomit, his wife, and the children, who also deserve this prize," she said.