Local Hamas police chief killed in central Gaza airstrike, Palestinians report

Nuseirat police chief Abu Al-Nour Al-Bayoumi was killed in an Israeli airstrike near the central Gaza Strip refugee camp’s UNRWA headquarters alongside several other people, the Palestinians reported Tuesday evening.

According to reports, Hamas had tasked the refugee camp’s police chief with securing humanitarian aid truck convoys en route to Gaza City in the territory’s north.

Additionally, Gaza’s Liberators , a group opposing Hamas in Gaza, said that "Hamas police in Nuseirat had seized an aid truck, and the IDF attacked them from the air."

Earlier Tuesday, the Palestinians reported that Raed Al-Banna, the director of Police Investigations in the North Gaza Province, was also killed in an airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip city of Jabaliya. Al-Banna's wife and children were also reportedly killed in the attack.

According to the reports, Hamas had assigned Al-Banna the task of securing humanitarian aid trucks arriving at the Jabaliya refugee camp.

Last month, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency reported the targeted killing of Ahmed Eliakubi , a prominent Hamas operative, in an airstrike in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

According to a statement, Eliakubi was "responsible for security provisions for senior Hamas leaders and served as a senior commander in the Rafah district."

Iman Rantisi, a key figure in the terror group’s security investigation unit, was also reportedly eliminated in the strike alongside an additional operative.

