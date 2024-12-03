IDF to draft comprehensive plan to ease restrictions for lone reservists

The IDF is developing new criteria to define and support lone reservists which is expected to take effect in January 2025 after final approval, according to a report on Tuesday.

The Knesset's Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs, chaired by lawmaker Oded Forer, met Monday to continue deliberations and will reconvene Wednesday to track progress. The issue is gaining urgency as the population of lone reservists grows amid the ongoing war and the challenges faced by Jews globally.

3 View gallery IDF forces near Lebanon ( Photo: Jalaa Marey/ AFP )

Following the initial report, numerous mental health professionals volunteered their services for free to assist reservists.

During Monday’s committee meeting, Levy Prager, a lone reservist from the Netherlands, shared his experience.

"I left my parents behind without knowing if I'd ever see them again. I've served 250 reserve days, and as a lone soldier I have no family in Israel to support me," he said. After a breakup with his partner, he also lost the support of her family. "Some of my fellow lone reservists move from one couch to another because they have nowhere to go."

The tragic story of Santiago Ovadia González, a Nahal Brigade fighter from Venezuela, was also raised. "Before the war, Santiago was a happy person," said his brother, Sebastian. "Nine months of fighting in Gaza changed him. He returned to an empty apartment with no support to cope with his severe mental distress. We are asking for a change in the law to recognize soldiers who die from mental health struggles as fallen soldiers."

3 View gallery Santiago Ovadia González

Sobering data

According to the IDF, approximately 13,000 lone reservists have served since the war began. Of these, 8,300 are single, 2,401 are married, and 157 are divorced (58 with children and 99 without). Seventeen lone soldiers have died in the current conflict, including 11 active-duty troops, six reservists, four lone police officers, and one civilian guard.

Maj. Noa Ohayon, head of the IDF's Reserve Personnel Department, presented plans to provide greater support.

"In November, we began developing a framework to identify lone reservists. Under the draft plan, a reservist with properties in both Israel and abroad can receive full reimbursement for the less expensive property. We’re also introducing financial assistance, expedited review through special committees, and a dedicated day for handling personal errands," he explained.

3 View gallery The meeting of the Knesset's Committee for Immigration, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs ( Photo: The Knesset )

Struggles of nonprofits

Zvika Graeber, founder and chair of KeepOlim in Israel, detailed the challenges faced by nonprofits supporting lone soldiers.

"We’re doing the impossible to help these soldiers, but we struggle to gain budgetary support from the Defense Ministry. Too many lone reservists fall into despair during their leave and harm themselves," he said.

Economic challenges compound the crisis. Government support for nonprofits assisting lone soldiers is minimal, with the Defense Ministry contributing just 300,000 shekels and the Immigration Ministry only 144,000 shekels.

"The bureaucratic hassle of applying for funding isn’t worth the effort," said Shifra Shachar, CEO of A Warm Home for Every Soldier. "The funds we receive don’t justify the struggle."

Eyal Hans, head of the Defense Ministry’s Department for Discharged Soldiers, explained that funding is based on nonprofit spending and the number of soldiers they assist. Immigration Ministry representative Irena Reuvani promised a broader and more accessible funding framework by 2025.

Forer stressed the urgency of addressing the issue.

"The mental and financial struggles of reservists, particularly new immigrants, begin the moment they are discharged. Nonprofits respond faster than the government, but between 3 million and 10 million shekels must be allocated to lone reservists immediately. This must be a priority, and the benefits should be automatic – not something they have to fight for."

He also criticized the Defense Ministry’s current funding. "The pitiful amount allocated to nonprofits is disgraceful," he said. "They might as well admit they don’t support them at all."