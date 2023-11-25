Defense Minister Gallant visits Gaza Strip: 'Won't leave until all hostages are returned'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says the IDF won't leave Gaza until all the captives are returned, and Israel will seize any opportunity to bring additional hostages

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Yoav Gallant
IDF
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with IDF troops inside the Gaza Strip
(Video: Elad Malka)

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday, where he met with various IDF units.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
Gallant, who is the first Israeli Defense Minister to enter Gaza since the disengagement in 2005, said "We will not leave Gaza until all the captives are returned. We will seize the opportunity to bring additional captives; every exchange negotiation will be under fire," said Galant.
2 View gallery
יואב גלנט עם מפקדים ולוחמים מכוחות חי״ר, שריון, הנדסה וחיל הים הפועלים בתוך רצועת עזהיואב גלנט עם מפקדים ולוחמים מכוחות חי״ר, שריון, הנדסה וחיל הים הפועלים בתוך רצועת עזה
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
Gallant discussed the exploitation of the situation for preparation and readiness for the renewal of ground operations, with a focus on returning all Israeli hostages. He also confirmed additional attack plans in the days following the ceasefire.
The Defense Minister toured the northern coastal region, receiving an overview of the forces' activities during the war and their security measures during the ceasefire.
2 View gallery
יואב גלנט עם מפקדים ולוחמים מכוחות חי״ר, שריון, הנדסה וחיל הים הפועלים בתוך רצועת עזהיואב גלנט עם מפקדים ולוחמים מכוחות חי״ר, שריון, הנדסה וחיל הים הפועלים בתוך רצועת עזה
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
After the situation assessment, Gallant stated, "Our ability to bring back the first group of captives stems from the military pressure applied. When military pressure is exerted, they want a ceasefire. When you increase the pressure, they want another ceasefire. When you intensify it further, they are willing to come up with an offer. And when you increase it even more, they are ready to come with an offer that can be accepted – that's the whole strategy."
He further emphasized the need to continue military pressure on Hamas, stating, "We cannot abandon operations and the war in Gaza until we reach a point where we bring back all the captives because we still have many."
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""