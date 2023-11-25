Defense Minister Gallant visits Gaza Strip: 'Won't leave until all hostages are returned'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday, where he met with various IDF units.
Gallant, who is the first Israeli Defense Minister to enter Gaza since the disengagement in 2005, said "We will not leave Gaza until all the captives are returned. We will seize the opportunity to bring additional captives; every exchange negotiation will be under fire," said Galant.
Gallant discussed the exploitation of the situation for preparation and readiness for the renewal of ground operations, with a focus on returning all Israeli hostages. He also confirmed additional attack plans in the days following the ceasefire.
The Defense Minister toured the northern coastal region, receiving an overview of the forces' activities during the war and their security measures during the ceasefire.
After the situation assessment, Gallant stated, "Our ability to bring back the first group of captives stems from the military pressure applied. When military pressure is exerted, they want a ceasefire. When you increase the pressure, they want another ceasefire. When you intensify it further, they are willing to come up with an offer. And when you increase it even more, they are ready to come with an offer that can be accepted – that's the whole strategy."
He further emphasized the need to continue military pressure on Hamas, stating, "We cannot abandon operations and the war in Gaza until we reach a point where we bring back all the captives because we still have many."