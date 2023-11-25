Defense Minister Gallant visits Gaza Strip: 'Won't leave until all hostages are returned'

Gallant, who is the first Israeli Defense Minister to enter Gaza since the disengagement in 2005, said "We will not leave Gaza until all the captives are returned. We will seize the opportunity to bring additional captives; every exchange negotiation will be under fire," said Galant.

Gallant discussed the exploitation of the situation for preparation and readiness for the renewal of ground operations, with a focus on returning all Israeli hostages. He also confirmed additional attack plans in the days following the ceasefire.

