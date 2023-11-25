IDF eliminates Hamas official right before ceasefire goes into effect

Senior Hamas figure, Mohammed Hamadeh, a released prisoner who was expelled to the Gaza Strip, was killed in recent IDF attacks in the Gaza Strip, as reported on Saturday.

Hamadeh was a spokesperson for Hamas in Jerusalem, and he frequently expressed anti-Israel sentiments and incited violence. Following his actions he received a call from a Shin Bet official who told him to stop, but he ignored his warning and called him a "loser".

Released from Israeli captivity as part of the Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange deal in 2011, Hamadeh was deported to the Gaza Strip. Since then, he has become a researcher specializing in Israeli affairs. A few years ago, he was chosen to serve as the spokesperson for the Jerusalem branch of Hamas, established during the organization's preparations for Palestinian parliamentary elections.

Despite all warnings, in recent months he continued to speak out against Israel and called on the Palestinians to take violent actions against Israelis.

In August, following clashes on the Temple Mount, Hamadeh stated, "An attack on worshippers at the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque will not pass, and the occupation will pay the price." A month later, after a stabbing terror attack in Jerusalem where two Israelis were injured, he said, "The stabbing in Jerusalem is part of the natural response to the crimes of the Israeli occupation, in light of the incursions into Al-Aqsa, home demolitions, the war of expulsion, and attacks on the education system."