Israel appeals to Egypt to help release captives from Gaza, report

Israel asked Egypt to intervene for the release of the injured, elderly captives held by Hamas in Gaza, the Qatari-owned Al-Jadeed website reported on Sunday. There are an estimated 100 Israelis held in Gaza after being abducted by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, among them women, young children, elderly men and women and members of the military including officers.
The IDF established a command center to gather up-to-date information about people missing and presumed taken to Gaza. Information collected there is to be disseminated to all branches of the military and security services, "So as to have the most reliable information available as quickly as possible." Some families have already been informed about the fate of their loved ones.
The command center is manned by representatives of relevant branches and by psychologists who can offer support to families.
Attorney Uri Slonim, who had served as Israel's coordinator for negotiations on MIAs and POWs said that Hamas will conduct a psychological war. "Hamas will speak not only to the Israeli leaders but directly to the families of the captives to generate additional pressure. This issue is going to be long and complex in a way we have never before known."