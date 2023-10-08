Israel appeals to Egypt to help release captives from Gaza, report

Israel asked Egypt to intervene for the release of the injured, elderly captives held by Hamas in Gaza, the Qatari-owned Al-Jadeed website reported on Sunday. There are an estimated 100 Israelis held in Gaza after being abducted by Hamas terrorists on Saturday, among them women, young children, elderly men and women and members of the military including officers.

