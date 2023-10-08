Desperate families give police photos, DNA of missing

Families of missing Israelis came to the police and Home Front Command center set up near the Ben Gurion Airport throughout the night, carrying photos and items that would contain the DNA of their loved ones. The mothers and fathers and husbands and wives were tense and quiet - some were optimistic while others were in despair.
They said they had not heard from their missing relatives for hours, many were among had attended the rave in the south, to which terrorists infiltrated and from which many were abducted or murdered.
"Since the morning its been tough," one father said. "I am afraid for my daughter. I know she is not on any list and I am losing hope. She last spoke with a friend and told her terrorists were there, shooting randomly at everyone and she was hiding," he said.
"I was looking for her at the hospital in Beer Sheva and then I came here. There is nothing I can do but hope for a miracle. She was with a friend who is also missing," her worried father said.
Commander Shelly Harush from the Israel Police said a hotline has been opened for the public. "Families should call 105 to provide as much information as possible about the missing. We are here and available to receive them. They should bring items bearing DNA and photos," she said.
Soldiers on leave who were at the rave will be considered as civilian MIAs the police said.
First published: 06:00, 10.08.23