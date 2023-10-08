At least two dead when Israeli tourists attacked in Egypt

At least two people were killed when Israeli tourists on a visit to Egypt came under attack. Local Media reported that the group was on a tour bus when an Egyptian policeman who was hired to provide security for them, opened fire on them in Alexandria. An Egyptian tour guide was also killed.
A woman who was part of the tour group called home to say they had come under attack and that there were causalities among the tourists. a second Egyptian was reportedly hurt in the exchanges of fire.
The Foreign Ministry said it was checking the reports but could not confirm details of the attack.