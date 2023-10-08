At least two dead when Israeli tourists attacked in Egypt

Local media reports an Egyptian policeman opened fire on the group of Israelis traveling by tour bus; the Foreign Ministry could not confirm details of the incident

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Terror attack
Egyptian coffin
Israel
At least two people were killed when Israeli tourists on a visit to Egypt came under attack. Local Media reported that the group was on a tour bus when an Egyptian policeman who was hired to provide security for them, opened fire on them in Alexandria. An Egyptian tour guide was also killed.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
A woman who was part of the tour group called home to say they had come under attack and that there were causalities among the tourists. a second Egyptian was reportedly hurt in the exchanges of fire.
1 View gallery
מצרים אלכסנדריה פיגוע תיירים ישראליםמצרים אלכסנדריה פיגוע תיירים ישראלים
Israelis killed in Egypt terror attack
The Foreign Ministry said it was checking the reports but could not confirm details of the attack.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""