Israeli pool party video misrepresented as footage from war-torn Ukraine

A video depicting a bevy of scantily clad women partying poolside has been circulating on social media, falsely claiming to be from war-torn Ukraine when it was actually filmed in Israel.

Dom Lucre, a right-wing commentator with 650,000 followers, uploaded the video to X with the caption “BREAKING: Democrats are saying Americans party when they are at war. Americans don’t GET INVADED. I would LOVE to go to UKRAINE this war is a JOKE!”

The video, which quickly garnered significant attention, has raised questions about its authenticity and Lucre's intentions. Critics argued that the footage's validity was unproven and that such posts could spread misinformation.

However, the platform’s users have stepped forward to scrutinize the video's origins, tracing it back to a luxury rental villa outside Tel Aviv.

1 View gallery The video from Israel was mispresented as being shot in Ukraine ( Photo: Screenshot )

Ukraine, since the beginning of the conflict with Russia, has been receiving various forms of assistance from the international community, including the United States. Lucre's post implies a narrative that the aid might be misused or that the country isn't in dire need.