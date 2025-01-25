Four IDF hostages reunite with families after release from Hamas captivity | Watch

Their release followed intense negotiations and their transfer from Gaza to the Red Cross, then to Israeli forces.

Military sources confirmed that the four underwent medical evaluations by IDF Medical Corps teams in Gaza after being handed over by the Red Cross. Officials reported their health as stable, with no immediate need for specialized treatment. At the Re’im facility, Chief Medical Officer Brig. Gen. Prof. Elon Glassberg and mental health counselors prepared to provide comprehensive care.

Upon their release, the soldiers smiled and waved at their parents, who watched live footage of the transfer. A military officer told them their families were watching, and the hostages responded with emotional smiles and waves. The IDF released footage of the women discarding uniforms given by Hamas, embracing military officers and smiling as they returned to Israeli custody.

The soldiers were among five female lookouts abducted from Nahal Oz on October 7. Their release included a staged presentation by Hamas in Gaza City’s Palestine Square, where they were paraded in uniforms, told to wave and walked across a terrorist-filled plaza before being handed over to the Red Cross.

"We watched you smile, and we wept. An entire nation weeps and rejoices with you at this moment. We are overjoyed to see you smiling and finally reunited with your wonderful families. We pray that you find strength in your journey of healing and recovery, surrounded by endless love and support," President Isaac Herzog said.

"At this moment, our hearts are with the Bibas, Yehoud and Berger families, and with all the anxious and worried families whose loved ones have not yet returned. We will not rest until we bring back all our sisters and brothers from the hell of captivity in Gaza – the living to their loving families, and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shared his support on social media: “Daniella Gilboa, Liri Albag, Naama Levy and Karina Ariev – welcome home! Together with the entire nation, my wife and I embrace you wholeheartedly. We will continue working tirelessly to bring all our captives home—both the living and the fallen.”