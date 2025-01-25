Four hostages expected to return in hours | Live

Four of the five female IDF observers abducted from Nahal Oz on October 7 are expected to be released Saturday as part of the ongoing hostage exchange deal.

The women— Daniella Gilboa , Naama Levy , Karina Ariev and Liri Albag —are anticipated to cross the border from Gaza as early as the early afternoon, unlike the first phase of the exchange.

Al Jazeera reported Saturday morning an International Committee of the Red Cross convoy had already departed Gaza for the Kerem Shalom crossing. However, it remains unclear if these vehicles are en route to the designated handover point.

An Israeli security official said the military estimates that preparations for the hostages' release in Gaza will begin within hours.

4 View gallery Red Cross convoy making its way throuhgout Gaza

The IDF released a statement confirming readiness for the hostages’ return: "The IDF, led by the Personnel Directorate and the Medical Corps, has completed preparations for the second phase of receiving hostages from Gaza. Initial reception centers have been established to provide medical care and personal support. Afterward, the returning hostages will be transported to hospitals to reunite with their families."

The release is part of the second phase of the hostage exchange deal, following the release earlier this week of Emily Damari, Doron Steinbacher and Romi Gonen .

4 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

The four are expected to be handed over to the Red Cross before being transferred to Israeli forces. Unlike the previous release, Saturday's transfer may occur as early as midday.

At the border reception point, the freed hostages will meet IDF officers, medical personnel, psychologists and mental health professionals. Families of the hostages, including fathers who were not allowed at the previous reception, will greet them at the border. After reuniting with their families, the hostages will be flown to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva for medical evaluations. Hospitals in Ashkelon and Be’er Sheva are also on standby for urgent cases.

The Health Ministry has prepared a protocol for treating returning hostages, which includes physical examinations, psychological care and documentation of their captivity. Priority will be given to female medical staff for examining the returning women.

4 View gallery ( Photo: AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo )

Security concerns remain, with officials wary that Hamas may alter the agreed-upon list of released hostages as part of its psychological warfare tactics. Families of the observers and those of Arbel Yehoud , who was expected but excluded from this phase, have been briefed on this possibility.

Public gatherings are planned to mark the hostages' return, including a viewing event at the Hostages' Square starting at 10 a.m. and a solidarity rally at 8 p.m. However, 90 hostages remain captive in Gaza, including Shiri Bibas and her two young children, whose fate remains uncertain.

In exchange for the four hostages, Israel will release 200 Palestinian prisoners, including 120 serving life sentences for deadly attacks on Israelis. Unlike earlier releases primarily involving women and minors, this group includes high-profile inmates, many of whom will be deported.