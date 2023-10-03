Thai police arrest 14-yr-old suspected gunman after 4 killed at Bangkok mall









Bangkok mall shooting ( Shir Lang )





Thai police on Tuesday said they had arrested a 14-year-old suspected gunman after a shooting at a luxury mall in the capital Bangkok that emergency services said had killed at least four people and injured four others.

The Metropolitan Police Detective Department said on its Facebook page that a 14-year-old suspected gunman had been arrested and was being questioned over the incident at the Siam Paragon mall. Emergency services shared an image of a police officer apprehending and handcuffing an individual lying face down on the floor.

3 View gallery Emergency teams treat a man injured during a shooting attack in a Bangkok mall ( Photo: Thai rescue workers association/Handout via REUTERS )

Unverified videos shared on social media showed people, including children, running out of the doors of the Siam Paragon Mall while security guards ushered them out. One of the videos showed people taking cover in a darkened room inside a restaurant, while live television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

3 View gallery People run out of a Bangkok mall during a shooting attack ( Photo: Sirachai Arunrugstichai / Getty Images )

An Israeli tourist in Bangkok who was at the mall at the time of the attack said she saw people running in fear. "At first we thought they were trying to chase some celebrity but then realized that was not the case, and quickly began running as well. When we tried to ask what had happened, we could only understand someone who said "shooting," One tourist told Ynet.

3 View gallery Police detain suspect in Bangkok mall shooting

It's a terrible feeling and I'm glad to be back at the hotel. We simply ran in the rain and can now see from our window, the ambulances and police vehicles who created a major traffic jam. I am not leaving the hotel at this point. I'm glad to be returning home, tomorrow," she said.