'Damage in northern Israel amounts to 1 billion shekels,' tax official says

Do you have a rough estimate of the total damage in the north after almost a year of war?

“Our current estimate is that property damage amounts to around one billion shekels so far. We’ve heard numbers in the billions, but that’s an exaggeration. It’s important to understand that all the damages measured in the 40,000 claims submitted to us from the southern and central regions totaled 1.5 billion shekels. This means that the total damages have reached about 2.5 billion shekels from rocket fire to both Israel's north and south.”