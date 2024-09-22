Hezbollah fires 4 rocket barrages into Israel overnight

Interceptions over Haifa Bay ( Video: Omer Hajaj )





Hezbollah launched four rocket barrages toward the Jezreel Valley, claiming after the first wave that it had fired “dozens of rockets” at the Ramat David Air Base.

A 17-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a car crash near Ramat Yishai early Sunday, reportedly after a siren sounded. One of the barrages caused a direct hit on a cowshed in Beit She’arim, killing several cows.

Rocket interceptions over Nazareth

For the first time, sirens were also heard in the Krayot region near Haifa. Meanwhile, an alert was sounded in the Arava, following a suspected infiltration of hostile aircraft. The Home Front Command announced the cancellation of school from Haifa northward.

Around 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon in the overnight attack (Saturday to Sunday) targeting the Ramat David Air Base. Sirens blared at 1:10 a.m. in dozens of communities in northern Israel, from Kafr Manda to Afula, Yokneam Illit, Nof Hagalil, Kiryat Tivon, Mishmar HaEmek, and Ramat Yishai. Hezbollah claimed responsibility, stating it launched “dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 rockets” at the air base in response to “Israeli strikes in Lebanon that killed numerous civilians.”

More than three hours later, shortly before 5:00 a.m., additional sirens sounded in Yokneam and communities across the Jezreel Valley as around 15 more rockets were launched, most of which were intercepted. At 5:10 a.m., a third barrage targeted northern Israel, triggering sirens in Shfaram, Nof Hagalil and Nazareth.

The fourth barrage shortly before 6:30 a.m. also set off alerts along the coastline and Haifa Bay.

Meanwhile, alerts were also issued for Be'er Tova in southern Israel, warning of an incoming hostile aerial threat.