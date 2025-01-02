How are these Israeli organizations helping drive change for olim and soldiers?

Making aliyah is a life-changing decision, but according to Eilon Gilad, CEO of Belong, it’s also essential for securing Israel’s future.

To support new olim, Belong works to remove as many obstacles as possible and ensure they feel embraced.

“We're here to support them with any aspect of their life, whether it's housing, employment, or learning Hebrew,” Gilad told ILTV during its Lights of Hope event.

Gilad explained that his organization helps bridge the gap between a new immigrant’s culture and Israeli culture. For example, if someone is looking for housing, Belong will connect them with an Anglo-centric agent to assist. If they’re searching for a job, Belong helps them identify their strengths, refine how they present themselves, and showcase the value they bring as new immigrants. These are just a few of the ways Belong supports olim.

Gilad participated in a panel at the event called “The Light of Community,” which highlighted organizations helping individuals navigate significant life changes. Another organization featured was Nechama and Hatzala , which focuses on supporting Israeli soldiers.

For over 15 months, Israel has been at war, and soldiers are struggling in numerous ways. Nechama and Hatzala has stepped up to meet their needs.

Nechama and Hatzala is dedicated to making a meaningful impact by providing essential resources and emotional support to those on the frontlines. Through their initiatives, they help soldiers face challenges while building connections that strengthen the broader community.

Shmulik Moskowitz, board member and co-founder of Nechama and Hatzala, shared how his organization “brought as much IDF gear as we could” to the country immediately after October 7 to help save lives. Since then, their mission has expanded to include small but meaningful gestures, like delivering ice cream or soup to soldiers on the frontlines.