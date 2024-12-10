From soup to scoops: How comfort food is boosting IDF soldiers’ morale

A warm bowl of soup on a cold day can “warm the hearts” of IDF soldiers, according to Shmuel Moskowitz, co-founder of Nechama and Hatzala.
On Monday, Moskowitz spoke with ILTV News about his organization, which he founded in honor of his mother. Among its many projects, Nechama and Hatzala delivers soup and ice cream to soldiers fighting on the front lines.
“It is a symbol of our support,” Moskowitz said. “It is a symbol that we did not forget them.”
Moskowitz’s own brother is fighting, and he says this is part of the inspiration for carrying out the project. After so many days of war, he explained, the soup and ice cream provide not only nourishment but also motivation, reminding soldiers of the people they are fighting to protect.
Watch the full interview:
