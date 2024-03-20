850 גג

Herzog to honor 3 Israeli hostages mistakenly killed by IDF fire

President Isaac Herzog to honor the determination, courage and unique heroism they demonstrated and present their families with a unique certificate of appreciation

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Swords of Iron
IDF
Israel
Gaza
War
Israeli hostages held in Gaza
Isaac Herzog
President Isaac Herzog announced Wednesday that he will hold a ceremony to honor the bravery of three hostages who escaped Hamas captivity, and were mistakenly shot by IDF soldiers believing they were confronting a threat.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The victims, Yotam Haim, taken from Kfar Aza, Samar Talalka, abducted from Nir Am, and Alon Shamriz called for help, saying "Help we are under the stairs, please help."
2 View gallery
יותם חיים, אלון שמריז, סאמר טלאלקהיותם חיים, אלון שמריז, סאמר טלאלקה
Samar Talalka, Alon Shamriz and Yotam Haim
The three were captured on a camera attached to a dog who was sent in to inspect the building where the three had been hiding. Although the dog was shot by the Hamas captors, the camera kept working. The young men continued to call for help. "We are Israeli hostages, help, Alon, and Yotam. They did not call out the name of the Arab citizen of Israel likely out of fear that his name would confuse the troops into thinking he was a terrorist.
According to Herzog, he decided on the move "given the extraordinary circumstances of the event." At an event to be held at the President's Residence later, Herzog will honor, on behalf of the state, "the determination, courage, and unique heroism they demonstrated and present their families with a unique certificate of appreciation."
2 View gallery
יצחק הרצוג ויואב גלנט בטקס האזכרה הממלכתי לחללי מערכות ישראל שמקום קבורתם לא נודעיצחק הרצוג ויואב גלנט בטקס האזכרה הממלכתי לחללי מערכות ישראל שמקום קבורתם לא נודע
President Isaac Herzog
(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)
In a statement from the President's Residence, it was said that Herzog informed the families and Defense Ministry officials of his intention to grant the certificates and that a ceremony would be held at the President's Residence at a date to be determined later.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""