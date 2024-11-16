Lebanese media mirrors Hezbollah's reluctance to accept cease-fire with Israel

Lebanese media aligned with Hezbollah voiced skepticism Saturday over the prospects of a cease-fire agreement with Israel, reflecting the terrorist group's reluctance to accept the terms under discussion.

The Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, known for its ties to Hezbollah, published multiple articles suggesting pessimism over the likelihood of a deal. Sources told the paper that despite ongoing talks, there is little optimism in Lebanon about reaching an agreement.

1 View gallery IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon ( Photo: IDF )

One article by editor Ibrahim al-Amine dismissed Israel's conditions for a cease-fire, accusing it of seeking to dictate terms to Lebanon. "Israel wants the Lebanese Army and UNIFIL to achieve what it failed to accomplish militarily—disarming Hezbollah operatives south of the Litani River," he wrote, adding, "Surrendering to the enemy's demands, directly or indirectly, is not an option that aligns with the sacrifices made."

Another article by Al-Akhbar columnist Yehia Dbouk alleged that Israel seeks a formal agreement to legitimize further strikes. “There will be no cease-fire dictated by Israel, which is in no position to impose terms,” the article read, criticizing key elements of the cease-fire proposal and suggesting that assigning the Lebanese Army the task of dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure south of the Litani River would effectively turn it into an "Israeli proxy."

Concerns were also raised over provisions allowing Israel to act in "self-defense," which the writer argues would legitimize Israeli cross-border operations, including assassinations, abductions and attacks under the guise of security needs.

The London-based Asharq Al-Awsat highlighted fears in Lebanon that this clause might grant Israel the "operational freedom" it has sought, a point that has already faced opposition in Beirut.

IDF strikes Beirut's Dahieh

The Lebanese daily Al-Joumhouria reported that while Hezbollah has refrained from public statements, its priority remains halting Israeli strikes. “Hezbollah’s stance is that Israel should not gain politically what it failed to achieve militarily,” the paper said. It added that Hezbollah lacks trust in the United States, which it views as a partner in Israeli attacks, and opposes rushing into cease-fire agreements that could lead to further Israeli demands.

In contrast, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who negotiates on Hezbollah’s behalf, struck a more optimistic tone. “The atmosphere is positive, and the work is progressing well,” Berri told Al-Joumhouria.

According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has approved a cease-fire framework aimed at ending the northern conflict . Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly presented the proposal to Trump during a meeting this week, with Trump expressing hope that the plan could be implemented before his inauguration on January 20.

On Thursday, the U.S. presented Lebanon with the draft cease-fire agreement developed in coordination with Israel. President Joe Biden’s special envoy to the region Amos Hochstein reportedly warned Lebanese leaders that he would not return to Beirut unless they demonstrated readiness to finalize the agreement. Hochstein delivered the draft to Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker Berri.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: