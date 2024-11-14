US submits Israel-Lebanon cease-fire draft as pressure on Hezbollah intensifies

The United States on Thursday delivered a draft cease-fire proposal to Lebanon, developed in coordination with Israel, with officials in Jerusalem and Washington now awaiting Lebanon’s response.

An Israeli official estimated a reply within days, while White House Special Envoy Amos Hochstein told Lebanese leaders he would not travel to Beirut unless assured Lebanon was ready to finalize an agreement.

1 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: Knesset )

Hochstein submitted the draft to Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, who is negotiating on behalf of Hezbollah. Meanwhile, the IDF has increased military pressure in Lebanon, operating in the second line of villages to further diminish Hezbollah’s capabilities, while continuing airstrikes in Syria and Beirut's Dahieh district.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a high-level security meeting Thursday with Defense Minister Israel Katz and other key ministers, including Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Ron Dermer, discussing both the Lebanon cease-fire talks and ongoing operations in Gaza. A U.S. official familiar with the discussions said, “A deal in Lebanon is more likely than a hostage agreement.”

IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel's objective is “to clear Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon and ensure it cannot pose a threat to Israeli civilians.” Hagari emphasized that the IDF’s role is to create the conditions needed for the political leadership to reach a diplomatic solution.

Rockets intercepted over northern Israel ( Video: from social media )

Defense Minister Katz reiterated Israel's goal of disarming Hezbollah , though other officials have avoided direct mention of this aim. Israeli officials are reportedly pushing for an agreement before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s upcoming inauguration.

The potential agreement may include U.S.-led efforts to arm Lebanon's army, which would be tasked with addressing violations and dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure up to the Litani River.

Meanwhile, rocket fire from Lebanon toward northern Israel has persisted in recent days, sometimes reaching central Israel and the Sharon region , but the IDF reported Thursday that daily rocket averages have dropped to below 100 , down from over 150.

The IDF attributed the decrease to intensified military pressure on Hezbollah’s launch capabilities, including targeted strikes on rocket launchers and firepower resources.

On Monday’s "Martyr’s Day," Hezbollah claimed responsibility for 200 launches, while by 6 p.m. Thursday, it had taken responsibility for 18 separate attacks. The IDF said that since ground operations began, over 2,250 Hezbollah fighters, including several high-ranking commanders, have been killed, impacting the group’s ability to launch attacks.

Israeli forces have faced heavy losses since the start of the ground incursion into Lebanon, with 67 killed, including 16 civilians and 51 soldiers—41 of whom died in Lebanese territory.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: